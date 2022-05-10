Anonymous donor boosts SPCA’s virtual fundraiser

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The SPCA of Northern Nevada is in the middle of its huge virtual fundraiser, “Spring into Saving Lives.” The non-profit’s annual gala was canceled again this year due to covid concerns, which is a huge hit to the budget.

Thankfully, an anonymous donor is providing a 50-thousand dollar match, so your donation impact is doubled! Some proceeds help with community based programs like the low cost vaccination and spay and neuter clinics.

As leaders are planning to place more than 1,500 animals into loving homes this year. “The demand for our services has actually increased dramatically the last few years because of the pandemic, the economy, people being out of work. Plus we’ve rolled out a couple of new initiatives that we’re looking for funding for,” Development Director Sean Farnan explains.

The campaign ends May 16, 2021. You can mail a check to the SPCA at: 4950 Spectrum Blvd, Reno, NV, 89523, or donate online at https://spcanevada.org/get-involved/spring-into-saving-lives-2022/?utm_source=pressrelease&utm_medium=news&utm_content=spring_lifesaving_2022&utm_campaign=spring_lifesaving_2022.

