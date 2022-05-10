Advertisement

Anonymous donor boosts SPCA’s virtual fundraiser

The SPCA of Northern Nevada is in the middle of its huge virtual fundraiser, “Spring into...
The SPCA of Northern Nevada is in the middle of its huge virtual fundraiser, “Spring into Saving Lives.” The non-profit’s annual gala was canceled again this year due to covid concerns, which is a huge hit to the budget.(KOLO)
By KOLO Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 9:01 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The SPCA of Northern Nevada is in the middle of its huge virtual fundraiser, “Spring into Saving Lives.” The non-profit’s annual gala was canceled again this year due to covid concerns, which is a huge hit to the budget.

Thankfully, an anonymous donor is providing a 50-thousand dollar match, so your donation impact is doubled! Some proceeds help with community based programs like the low cost vaccination and spay and neuter clinics.

As leaders are planning to place more than 1,500 animals into loving homes this year. “The demand for our services has actually increased dramatically the last few years because of the pandemic, the economy, people being out of work. Plus we’ve rolled out a couple of new initiatives that we’re looking for funding for,” Development Director Sean Farnan explains.

The campaign ends May 16, 2021. You can mail a check to the SPCA at: 4950 Spectrum Blvd, Reno, NV, 89523, or donate online at https://spcanevada.org/get-involved/spring-into-saving-lives-2022/?utm_source=pressrelease&utm_medium=news&utm_content=spring_lifesaving_2022&utm_campaign=spring_lifesaving_2022.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jose Flores
GRAPHIC: WCSD teacher accused of sexually assaulting student for 4 years
families scramble to find day care after local preschool announces its closure
Non-profit offers help to families affected by preschool’s sudden closure
Diana Wong was reported missing in Sparks, Nev. on Apr. 11, 2022.
Body found in Pyramid Lake identified as missing woman
A drummer who grew up in Reno is preparing to hit the road with a popular metal band.
Local drummer heading on world tour with popular metal band
Sparks man killed in northwest Reno motorcycle crash

Latest News

DGE MEM Interest Rates
‘Borrowing will cost more’: What the Federal Reserve raising interest rates means for you
Free Dental Screenings for Kids
From Stockton to Reno: the journey of Aces play-by-play man Zack Bayrouty
From Stockton to Reno: the journey of Aces play-by-play man Zack Bayrouty
airline pilot
Pilot shortage impacts air travel