Advertisement

2-year-old dies after falling into septic tank, coroner says

A toddler died after falling into a septic tank like this one.
A toddler died after falling into a septic tank like this one.(itman_47/Getty Images via Canva)
By Anisa Snipes and Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 1:44 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A toddler died Tuesday after he fell into a septic tank in South Carolina, officials said.

Dispatchers received a call at 11 a.m. for a child that was stuck in a septic tank in Gaffney, along the state’s northern border.

The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office said 2-year-old Hawkins Abercrombie of New York died after he was rushed to the hospital.

Hawkins was visiting friends in South Carolina with his mother and two siblings. The coroner said his mom noticed he was missing, and during a search of the home, they found the lid on the septic tank upside down.

Hawkins’ pacifier was floating in the water when they removed the lid.

The boy was recovered from the septic tank and CPR was started, but he was pronounced dead at Cherokee Medical Center.

“This is such a tragic event,” coroner Dennis Fowler said. “This family needs our prayers.”

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jose Flores
GRAPHIC: WCSD teacher accused of sexually assaulting student for 4 years
families scramble to find day care after local preschool announces its closure
Non-profit offers help to families affected by preschool’s sudden closure
Diana Wong was reported missing in Sparks, Nev. on Apr. 11, 2022.
Body found in Pyramid Lake identified as missing woman
A drummer who grew up in Reno is preparing to hit the road with a popular metal band.
Local drummer heading on world tour with popular metal band
Sparks man killed in northwest Reno motorcycle crash

Latest News

FILE - Attorney General Merrick Garland listens during a meeting of the COVID-19 Fraud...
Haitian gang leader charged in kidnapping of US missionaries
FILE - In this Aug. 2, 2019 photo, Mike Tyson attends a celebrity golf tournament in Dana...
No charges for Mike Tyson for punching airplane passenger
Crews demolish the Whistle Stop Inn.
FISH starts demolition at Whistle Stop Inn
FILE - Celebrity chef Mario Batali appears at his arraignment on a charge of indecent assault...
Celebrity chef Mario Batali acquitted of sexual misconduct
FILE - Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media...
Elon Musk says he would reverse Twitter’s ban of Donald Trump