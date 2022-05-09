Police seeking information after 18-year-old shot and killed

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department is investigating after an 18-year-old died from a gunshot wound over the weekend.

Police said Alexander Sanabria arrived at Renown on Saturday, May 7, 2022 around 2:10 a.m. where he later died.

Detectives are investigating it as a murder, but do not believe it was random or that there is any danger to the public.

If you have any information about this shooting, call the Reno Police Department’s non-emergency line at 775-334-2188 or Sgt. Silver at 775-691-5036. You can also contact Secret Witness by calling or texting the tip to 775-322-4900.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.