Advertisement

Police seeking information after 18-year-old shot and killed

(KOLO)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 9:47 AM PDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department is investigating after an 18-year-old died from a gunshot wound over the weekend.

Police said Alexander Sanabria arrived at Renown on Saturday, May 7, 2022 around 2:10 a.m. where he later died.

Detectives are investigating it as a murder, but do not believe it was random or that there is any danger to the public.

If you have any information about this shooting, call the Reno Police Department’s non-emergency line at 775-334-2188 or Sgt. Silver at 775-691-5036. You can also contact Secret Witness by calling or texting the tip to 775-322-4900.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jose Flores
GRAPHIC: WCSD teacher accused of sexually assaulting student for 4 years
families scramble to find day care after local preschool announces its closure
Non-profit offers help to families affected by preschool’s sudden closure
Diana Wong was reported missing in Sparks, Nev. on Apr. 11, 2022.
Body found in Pyramid Lake identified as missing woman
A drummer who grew up in Reno is preparing to hit the road with a popular metal band.
Local drummer heading on world tour with popular metal band
Sparks man killed in northwest Reno motorcycle crash

Latest News

Kiwanis Bike Programs hosts the Biggest Little Bike Swap and Sale
Kiwanis Biggest Little Bike Swap & Sale
Near a fatal motorcycle accident on Interstate 80 by Derby Dam.
Motorcyclist swerves to avoid I-80 debris, dies in crash
The scene of a fatal motorcycle crash on Interstate 80 at Vista Boulevard in Sparks. At right...
Crash kills motorcyclist on I-80 in Sparks
The scene of a fatal motorcycle accident inea r Wellington.
Motorcycle crash kills man in Wellington