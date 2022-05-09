Pack takes series with 13-4 win over New Mexico

RENO, Nev. (Nevada Athletics) - Nevada hit four home runs in Sunday’s 13-4 victory, as the Pack captured the weekend series with New Mexico.

Matt Clayton and Landon Wallace provided three-run shots in the third and fourth innings, respectively, while Anthony Flores and Pat Caulfied hit solo homers. Flores got the Pack on the board in the bottom of the second, answering New Mexico’s run in the top half.

The Pack capitalized on a Lobo error in the third, using the extra life well as Clayton took Justin Still deep to left for a three-run shot to make it 4-1.

An inning later, Michael Ball’s single and a walk to Joshua Zamora set the table for Wallace’s fifth homer of the season, making it 7-1 Pack. One pitch later, Caulfield went deep to left to up the advantage to 8-1.

That would be more than enough for Nevada starter Kade Morris. Morris, making his first start in two years, improved to 5-4, holding New Mexico to three runs on five hits over eight innings.

Still fell to 1-2 on the season, allowing eight runs (five earned) on 10 hits over three-plus innings.

Zamora added a bases-loaded triple in the Pack’s five-run seventh, joining Clayton and Wallace with a three-RBI day. Michael Ball paced the Pack with three hits, including an RBI single in the seventh.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.