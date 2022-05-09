Advertisement

Nevada’s Malroux named Mountain West Coach of the Year

Malroux picks up his first MWC Coach of the Year honor in his seventh season leading Nevada's men.(KOLO)
By Mike Stefansson
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 10:59 AM PDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (Nevada Athletics) - Nevada Men’s Tennis head coach Sylvain Malroux has been named the Mountain West’s Men’s Tennis Coach of the Year, the conference announced Monday.

The award was voted on by the conference’s head coaches.

Malroux, who just completed his seventh season at the Wolf Pack helm, guided Nevada to a history-making 2022 campaign in the program captured its first Mountain West titles and made its first NCAA Tournament appearance.

Nevada went 19-8 overall, and swept the Mountain West regular season and tournament titles, going 5-1 in conference play before claiming the tournament crown, and the automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament, with a 4-3 win over New Mexico.

At the NCAA Tournament, the Pack battled gamely at No. 13 USC, coming within two points of picking up the doubles point, and a 1-0 advantage, before falling.

Under Malroux’s tutelage, the Pack had four players earn All-Mountain West honors in 2022. Singles players Matheo Coupu and Juan Batalla, at No. 1 and No. 2 in the Pack lineup, respectively, were each named to the All-Mountain West Team in singles, while the tandem of Satchel Benn and Loris Zisswiller earned All-Mountain West recognition in doubles.

