Motorcyclist swerves to avoid I-80 debris, dies in crash

Near a fatal motorcycle accident on Interstate 80 by Derby Dam.
Near a fatal motorcycle accident on Interstate 80 by Derby Dam.(Nevada State Police)
By Steve Timko
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 6:56 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -A motorcyclist swerved to avoid debris on Interstate 80 near Derby Dam on Thursday and ended up leaving the highway, hitting the guardrail and dying, the Nevada State Police reported Sunday.

Jonathan Christensen, 31, of Fernley died at the scene, the NSP said.

The crash happened May 5 at about 6:32 p.m. Christensen was heading west on I-80 when he went to the right to avoid tire debris in the fast lane, then continued across the other lane and hit the guardrail. He was ejected from the black 2009 Honda DBR600, the NSP said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to email ncwmirt@dps.state.nv.us  and refer to case #220500035.

