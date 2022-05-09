Motorcycle crash kills man in Wellington

WELLINGTON, Nev. (KOLO) -A motorcyclist died April 30 in a crash on Nevada 338 near Wellington in Lyon County, the Nevada State Police said.

Robert Purvis, 66, of Minden was ejected from a red 2013 Harley Davidson and died at the scene, the NSP said.

The investigation so far shows Purvis was going north on Nevada 338 at about 2:47 p.m. when he failed to negotiate a left curve and went off the right side of the road. The motorcycle hit a speed limit sign and turned over.

.Anyone with information about the case is asked to email ncwmirt@dps.state.nv.us about case #220402120.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.