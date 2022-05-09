Advertisement

Monday Motivations: Spiritual life coach offers help and healing to teens dealing with mental health issues

By Katey Roshetko
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 10:45 AM PDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - May is Mental Health Awareness month. According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, 20% of teens ages 13-18 live with a mental health condition; 50% of all lifetime cases of mental illness begin by age 14; suicide is the 3rd leading cause of death in kids ages 10-24; and 90% of those who died by suicide had an underlying mental illness.

Those statistics are heartbreaking for Leigh Hurst, a spiritual life coach at Purposeful Living Healing Center in Midtown. She started her business 10 years ago to help people with aging. Now her business has taken a significant turn toward help people deal with trauma, anxiety, depression and other mental health issues.

Over the last couple of years, she’s also started to see more pre-teens and young adults dealing with deep emotional pain and anxiety. Certainly the pandemic has not done anything to improve teens’ mental health, however social pressures, screen addiction, cyber-bullying and the increase in global conflicts have led more and more young people to seek help.

Hurst offers individual and group classes for counseling, spiritual cleansing and sound healing.

Here’s a list of her upcoming May classes:

  • May 14 - Little Humans Healing Circle (8-12 years old)
  • May 16 - Full Moon Sister Sound Bath
  • May 21 - Embodied Movement for Emotional Release
  • May 21 - Mommy & Me Sound Play Shop! (4-7 years old)
  • May 28 - Young Women’s Group (13-17 years old)

Learn more about Purposeful Living by visiting their website, Facebook and Instagram.

