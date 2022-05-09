Monday Motivations: Spiritual life coach offers help and healing to teens dealing with mental health issues

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - May is Mental Health Awareness month. According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, 20% of teens ages 13-18 live with a mental health condition; 50% of all lifetime cases of mental illness begin by age 14; suicide is the 3rd leading cause of death in kids ages 10-24; and 90% of those who died by suicide had an underlying mental illness.

Those statistics are heartbreaking for Leigh Hurst, a spiritual life coach at Purposeful Living Healing Center in Midtown. She started her business 10 years ago to help people with aging. Now her business has taken a significant turn toward help people deal with trauma, anxiety, depression and other mental health issues.

Over the last couple of years, she’s also started to see more pre-teens and young adults dealing with deep emotional pain and anxiety. Certainly the pandemic has not done anything to improve teens’ mental health, however social pressures, screen addiction, cyber-bullying and the increase in global conflicts have led more and more young people to seek help.

Hurst offers individual and group classes for counseling, spiritual cleansing and sound healing.

