Lockdown Bullpen Staves Off Express in 6-5 Aces Win

(KOLO)
By Kurt Schroeder
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 5:14 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (Reno Aces) - On Mother’s Day Sunday, in the series finale between the Reno Aces (14-16) and Round Rock Express (19-11), the Aces finished strong with a strong relief effort paired with an early offensive raid for a 6-5 win.

In the first two innings, the Aces struck early with a five-run barrage capped off by a bases-clearing double from Jake Hager in the second frame for a 5-0 lead.

The relief quartet of Edwin Uceta, Ryan Meisinger, Jacob Webb and Miguel Aguilar held the Express to just one run on four hits and in six innings of work with five strikeouts.

Uceta (1-0) earned his first win as an Ace with two shutout innings of work, allowed no hits and struck out two batters.

With a 2-for-3 performance, Jake McCarthy extended his hitting streak to nine games and finished the series against Round Rock, hitting .522 (12-for-23) in six games played with one homer and six runs batted in.

Aguilar (S, 2) shut the door for his second save of the season with one shutout inning, allowed one hit and struck out a batter.

Aces Notables:

  • Jake Hager: 2-for-3, 3 RBI, 2B, R.
  • Camden Duzenack: 2-for-3, RBI, R, SB
  • Jake McCarthy: 2-for-3, BB, and extended his hitting streak to nine games.
  • Edwin Uceta: 2.0 IP, 0 ER, 0 H, 2 K’s.
  • Miguel Aguilar: S, 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, K.

The Reno Aces will hit the road and head to Washington and play the Tacoma Rainiers, Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, for a six-game series on Tuesday, May 10. The Aces return to Greater Nevada Field for a six-game homestand against the Las Vegas Aviators, Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, starting Tuesday, May 17. Tickets for the entire 2022 season are available at RenoAces.com or Text 21003.

