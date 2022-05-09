Kiwanis Biggest Little Bike Swap & Sale

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -May is National Bike Month and Kiwanis Bike Program is hosting a bike swap this coming Saturday.

The community can drop off their bikes starting at 10 a.m. Bike parts are also being accepted for donation. Those who donate can receive 80% of the selling price. Any bikes or parts that are not sold can either be picked up or donated.

It is also Bike to School Week in Washoe County. No matter your age, a helmet is crucial anytime you get on a bike. Remember to look both ways when crossing, watch out for parked cars, and go with the flow of traffic.

Ellen Jacobson is the Treasurer for Kiwanis, she shared how their program works

“We’re all dependent on donations, and then we have some students and our volunteers who fix them up and make them ride ready and the ones you are looking at in this room are some they’ve done that with then they’re ready. You can come in anytime if you want to look at our bikes and buy one or come to the bike swap next Saturday,” Jacobson said.

It is recommended to keep up on the quality and care of a bike, it is just as important as those initial biking safety tips.

For more information on the Biggest Little Bike Swap, click here.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.