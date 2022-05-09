Advertisement

Deadly crashes on the rise on Northern Nevada roads

Traffic was backed up for hours on Saturday after a wrong-way crash near Wadsworth
Traffic was backed up for hours on Saturday after a wrong-way crash near Wadsworth
By Ben Deach
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 2:19 PM PDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Deadly crashes on Nevada roads always have been and will be a concern, but lately they have spiked.

“We want people to know that it can happen any time of the day and any time of the week,” stressed Trooper Charles Caster of Nevada State Police.

Caster says there have been approximately ten deadly crashes in our area since April 30th alone, and that they are happening for various reasons, including impairment and people falling asleep at the wheel.

The concern has been even greater for motorcyclists, with several deadly crashes in the past two weeks including one in southern Lyon County on April 30th and another on I-80 at Derby Dam east of Reno the next day.

“Make sure you are not staying in a blind sport for a vehicle, so they know where you are at,” he emphasized.

