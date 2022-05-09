Crash kills motorcyclist on I-80 in Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -A Carson City man died April 30 in a motorcycle crash on Interstate 80 at Vista Boulevard in Sparks wen he struck a tractor-trailer, the Nevada State Police reported.

David Salazar, 50, was taken to a hospital after the 5:03 p.m. crash and died there, the NSP said.

Salazar was on a red 2018 Harley Davidson going west on the ramp from Vista Boulevard to I-80 when he turned through the painted gore showing lane boundaries and hit the second of two trailers being towed by a white 2017 Kenworth, the NSP said. The Harley Davidson overturned and Salazar was ejected.

Anyone with information is asked to email ncwmirt@dps.state.nv.us and refer to case #220402127.

