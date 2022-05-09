Crash kills driver in Carson City

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -A Carson City man died in an April 30 crash on Interstate 580 in Carson City, the Nevada State Police said Sunday.

Fernando Flores Medrano, 22, was ejected in the 4:12 a.m. crash and died at the scene, the NSP said.

He was driving a black 2010 Subaru Legacy south on I-480 at the north end of Carson City when it went off the right side of the road, hit the jersey wall, then continued left across the highway, hit the inside guardrail and then hit the cable barrier in the median.

Anyone with information are asked to email ncwmirt@dps.state.nv.us and refer to #220402094.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.