Two dead in separate head-on crashes on western Nevada highways

WADSWORTH, Nev. (KOLO) -A wrong-way driver had several crashes on Interstate 80 Saturday afternoon before dying in a head-on crash near Wadsworth, the Nevada State Police reported.

Additionally, another driver died Saturday afternoon in a head-on crash on U.S. 50 near Dayton, the NSP said.

On Interstate 80, the wrong-way driver in a white Ford Focus went for several miles and had several crashes before hitting a Jeep Grand Cherokee head-on at about 3:56 p.m., the NSP said. The wrong-way driver died, identified only as a male. The status of the Jeep driver was not immediately available.

Traffic was redirected to the shoulder of Interstate 80.

Earlier in the day, a Volkswagen sedan and a Ford Explorer were involved in a head-on crash on U.S. 50 near River Boat Road in Dayton. It happened about 2:21 p.m. One male driver died at the scene and the other driver was taken to a hospital for treatment. That driver’s condition was not available.

Eastbound U.S. 50 was open while westbound traffic was redirected onto Occidental Drive.

