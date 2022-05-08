Advertisement

Two dead in separate head-on crashes on western Nevada highways

(KOSA)
By Steve Timko
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 5:52 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WADSWORTH, Nev. (KOLO) -A wrong-way driver had several crashes on Interstate 80 Saturday afternoon before dying in a head-on crash near Wadsworth, the Nevada State Police reported.

Additionally, another driver died Saturday afternoon in a head-on crash on U.S. 50 near Dayton, the NSP said.

On Interstate 80, the wrong-way driver in a white Ford Focus went for several miles and had several crashes before hitting a Jeep Grand Cherokee head-on at about 3:56 p.m., the NSP said. The wrong-way driver died, identified only as a male. The status of the Jeep driver was not immediately available.

Traffic was redirected to the shoulder of Interstate 80.

Earlier in the day, a Volkswagen sedan and a Ford Explorer were involved in a head-on crash on U.S. 50 near River Boat Road in Dayton. It happened about 2:21 p.m. One male driver died at the scene and the other driver was taken to a hospital for treatment. That driver’s condition was not available.

Eastbound U.S. 50 was open while westbound traffic was redirected onto Occidental Drive.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jose Flores
GRAPHIC: WCSD teacher accused of sexually assaulting student for 4 years
families scramble to find day care after local preschool announces its closure
Non-profit offers help to families affected by preschool’s sudden closure
Diana Wong was reported missing in Sparks, Nev. on Apr. 11, 2022.
Body found in Pyramid Lake identified as missing woman
A drummer who grew up in Reno is preparing to hit the road with a popular metal band.
Local drummer heading on world tour with popular metal band
Sparks man killed in northwest Reno motorcycle crash

Latest News

David Keith Swendiman
Authorities arrest a man in Truckee on child sex charges from Alaska
This April 12, 2022, photo released by the California Department of Corrections and...
Inmate slain in California prison is 3rd homicide in a week
Jordan Thomas Mehrmofakham
Reno police arrest man for allegedly trying to kill his wife
Western Nevada college student art exhibits: “Untitled” by Ray Freeman , left, and “Taco &...
Annual WNC student art display through May 12