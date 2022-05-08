Advertisement

Sparks police arrest suspect who allegedly fired shots in a fight

Robert Abbott-Tisdell,
Robert Abbott-Tisdell,(Washoe County jail)
By Steve Timko
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 9:46 AM PDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Police Department arrested a man Saturday allegedly involved in a fight where he fired shots.

Police booked Robert Abbott-Tisdell, 20, of Sparks on charges of battery with a deadly weapon, discharging a gun where people might be injured and possession of a gun with an altered or removed serial number.

Police went to East Prater Way and Probasco Way at about 5:45 p.m. on a report of shots fired and two men fighting. Police found the victim, who had minor injuries.

Police said their investigation showed Abbott-Tisdell was the suspect and found him later Saturday night and arrested him without incident. Police said they also found the gun used in the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 775-353-2231 or call o text Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to http://www.secretwitness.com.

