One killed, three rescued in Topaz Lake boating accident

GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (KOLO) - One person is dead and several others were rescued after a boating accident in Douglas County.

It happened on Saturday morning at Topaz Lake.

Deputies responded to an overturned boat with several people in the water.

One person died and three others were rescued and received medical attention.

The Nevada Department of Wildlife is leading the investigation with the help of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.