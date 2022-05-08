Advertisement

Masked suspects, one armed with a semi-auto rifle, steal from open Sparks garage

The Sparks Police Department released these photographs of suspects in a garage theft in the...
The Sparks Police Department released these photographs of suspects in a garage theft in the 3000 block of Meadowlands Drive.(Sparks Police Department)
By Steve Timko
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 10:54 AM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -Four masked suspects, one armed with a semi-automatic rifle, stole items from a garage with an open door west of Shadow Mountain Park, the Sparks Police Department said Sunday.

It happened Thursday about 1:40 p.m. in the 3000 block of Meadowlands Drive.

Police said the victim left his garage door open and was working in his backyard. Three suspects, described only as males in their teens or early 20s, got out of white four-door Saturn parked on the street in front of the home. A fourth suspect remained in the car as a lookout, police said.

The suspects walked into the open garage. One had a rifle. The homeowner walked towards the garage and the lookout alerted the others. The suspects fled back to the Saturn with stolen items and drove off.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 775-353-2231 or call or text Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to http://www.secretwitness.com.

The Sparks Police Department released this photograph of a four-door Saturn used in the theft...
The Sparks Police Department released this photograph of a four-door Saturn used in the theft of items from a home in the 3000 block of Meadowlands Drive.(Sparks Police Department)

