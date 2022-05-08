Late inning meltdown dooms Wolf Pack in 13-7 loss to Fresno State

RENO, Nev. (Nevada Athletics) - Nevada softball dropped the second game of its latest series against the Fresno State Bulldogs 13-7 Saturday afternoon.

Freshman Ellie Garcia recorded the loss for the Pack. Garcia came on in the 6th inning to relieve Tyra Clary. Garcia gave up five hits, eight runs (three earned), and one strikeout. Clary went on in the 4th inning for starting pitcher Blake Craft, giving up four hits, three runs (three earned), and one strikeout. Craft gave up five hits, two runs (two earned), and two strikeouts. Freshman Makayla Webber also made an appearance in the circle and gave up two hits.

Sophomore Charli Hawkins led the Pack offense with three hits and two RBIs. Mia Misasi, Jessica Sellers, and Chelie Senini tallied two hits throughout the game. Sellers also recorded an RBI. Senior Lauren Gutierrez drew a walk RBI in the bottom of the sixth. Freshman Aaliyah Jenkins hit a double-hit two-RBI through the left side in the bottom of the fifth and a walk RBI in the bottom of the sixth that gave the Pack a 7-6 lead.

The Bulldogs made a comeback after scoring seven runs in the top of the seventh to close the game 13-7.

Both teams will face each other one last time Sunday at noon. Nevada will be celebrating seniors, Lauren Gutierrez, Danielle Lew, Rylie Brooks, Kallahan Hunter, and Jessica Sellers in their final home game.

Fans that are not able to attend the game at Hixson Park can follow live stats found at NevadaWolfPack.com.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.