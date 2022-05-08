Advertisement

GOP pins hopes on Nevada’s Laxalt to help win Senate control

Senate hopeful Adam Laxalt hosts campaign rally with guest Senator Ted Cruz
Senate hopeful Adam Laxalt hosts campaign rally with guest Senator Ted Cruz(KOLO)
By KEN RITTER and NICHOLAS RICCARDI/Associated Press
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 12:46 PM PDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Republicans are hoping that winning a U.S. Senate seat in Nevada in November will give them control of that chamber on Capitol Hill.

The GOP has long wanted a big win in Nevada to show they can succeed in a diverse state with a large immigrant and Latino population.

The front-runner for nomination is Adam Laxalt. He’s a former Nevada attorney general and a staunch conservative who’s embraced President Donald Trump’s lies about the 2020 election.

Democrats contend he’s a weak candidate because of his policy stands and time as attorney general. But Republicans believe that Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto is vulnerable this election year.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Jose Flores
GRAPHIC: WCSD teacher accused of sexually assaulting student for 4 years
families scramble to find day care after local preschool announces its closure
Non-profit offers help to families affected by preschool’s sudden closure
Diana Wong was reported missing in Sparks, Nev. on Apr. 11, 2022.
Body found in Pyramid Lake identified as missing woman
A drummer who grew up in Reno is preparing to hit the road with a popular metal band.
Local drummer heading on world tour with popular metal band
Sparks man killed in northwest Reno motorcycle crash

Latest News

In this June 3, 2013, file photo, Nevada Assemblywoman Michele Fiore, R-Las Vegas, works in...
Both drivers cited in crash that hurt treasurer candidate, Vegas council member
Reno mayoral candidate forum
Reno mayoral candidates discuss affordable housing at forum
Nevada election graphic
Nevada Democrats submit bid to host first-in-the-nation primary
In this April 26, 2016, file photo, Michele Fiore participates in a Republican debate in...
Councilwoman-state treasurer hopeful hurt in Las Vegas car crash