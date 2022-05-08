GOP pins hopes on Nevada’s Laxalt to help win Senate control

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Republicans are hoping that winning a U.S. Senate seat in Nevada in November will give them control of that chamber on Capitol Hill.

The GOP has long wanted a big win in Nevada to show they can succeed in a diverse state with a large immigrant and Latino population.

The front-runner for nomination is Adam Laxalt. He’s a former Nevada attorney general and a staunch conservative who’s embraced President Donald Trump’s lies about the 2020 election.

Democrats contend he’s a weak candidate because of his policy stands and time as attorney general. But Republicans believe that Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto is vulnerable this election year.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)