Carson City man dies in I-580 crash near Galena Bridge

The scene of a fatal crash on Interstate 580 by the Galena Bridge.
The scene of a fatal crash on Interstate 580 by the Galena Bridge.(Nevada State Police)
By Steve Timko
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 4:39 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Carson City man died early Saturday, April 30, in a rollover crash on Interstate 580 near the Galena Bridge, the Nevada State Police said Sunday.

Wyatt Darling, 26, was dead at the scene of the crash that happened about 3:32 a.m.

Darling was going south on I-580 about 10 miles north of the Carso City line when for an unknown reason the black 2015 Toyota Tacoma pickup he was driving went off the left side of the road and overturned. Darling was ejected, the NSP said.

Anyone with information is asked to email. ncwmirt@dps.state.nv.us and refer to case #220402093.

