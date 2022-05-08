Aces’ ‘Corazones de Reno’ jersey, hat a way to honor and include Hispanic heritage

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Every year the Reno Aces come up with a new jersey.

This season a brand new red jersey was unveiled. But another look the Aces took part in stems from Minor League Baseball’s Copa De La Diversion program.

The initiative turned the Reno Aces into Los Corazones de Reno.

The new name came with a different look on the field, too. The red, green, yellow, and white color scheme pays homage to the Mexican national flag. The jersey design included a Milagro heart which is big in Hispanic and Latino culture. The intertwined peppers shows togetherness and family - something really big within the club. The final touch - a baseball on fire - draws inspiration from the burning desire fans at Greater Nevada Field have for the club.

“It’s beautiful to be honest,” said Aces catcher Juan Graterol who is native to Venezuela. “I really am a fan of the colors. I really love the hat. The Corazones hat is really nice.”

The red body of the jersey, the change from a season ago, now allows the team to wear the colors at home and on the road instead of the old design. A white jersey body is something road teams can’t wear.

“Here in the minors we’ve been given a tremendous opportunity to have some creativity and have some fun,” said Reno Aces Vice President of Marketing and Communications, Vince Ruffino. “(The look connects) with local fans and makes things that are custom and tailored to them.”

For players like Graterol the jersey and hat provides comfort to him and his teammates.

“You need to represent and you feel at home. It’s good.”

Ruffino added the importance of Copa de la Diversion goes beyond the Aces organization.

“Baseball is a global sport and what we try to do with this initiative in Minor League Baseball is be as welcoming as possible to all different cultures and fans that might be here.”

The next time the Aces will wear their new Corazones de Reno look will be September 15-16 against Sacramento.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.