RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Need help getting your sprinklers set up? Just ask the experts tomorrow. They’ll be at the free and family-friendly Smart About Water Day event taking place at Lazy 5 Regional Park in Spanish Springs. Local water planning experts from the Truckee Meadows Water Authority will also be there to talk about what’s being done to protect the river and source water in our region as well as water recycling and more. Andy Gebhardt from TMWA stopped by KOLO 8 to talk about what people can expect.

