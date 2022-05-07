RTC ushers in 100% eco-friendly bus fleet

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Officials with the Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County toured Centennial Plaza with Senator Catherine Cortez Masto on Friday afternoon, getting a closer look at their 100% alternative-fuel bus fleet. A project to help reduce RTC’s carbon footprint, in efforts to create better air quality conditions for the region.

“As a person who moved here 30 years ago and is not a native, the clear air was part of why I loved this place and so an effort like this, that makes sure our air is clean for everybody whether you have health issues or not, I think all of us benefit the same from having clean pure air, and thats what I see as the biggest value here,” said Bill Thomas, Executive Director at RTC.

The fleet includes 70 buses, either completely electric or electric-diesel hybrids.

The transition from diesel-fueled buses to eco-friendly buses was originally slated to be completed in 2035 but thanks to legislative funds and the hard work of RTC employees, the transition happened 13 years ahead of schedule.

“To me the key piece of all of this, is the collaboration that we’re looking out for our future not just tomorrow not just 5 years, or 10 years down its the future for our children as well,” said Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (D) Nevada.

RTC is also adding new electrical charging stations and in 2023 they will add 2 new hydrogen-electric buses to their fleet.

“Our bus drivers are incredible, we look forward to this alternative-fuel fleet, all of them getting out on the road and returning to our full schedule tomorrow (May 7th,) so we’re pretty excited about that and we’re excited for everyone to come ride the bus, notice how quiet it is?...its pretty special on these buses,” said Neoma Jardon, RTC Chair and Reno City Councilmember.

All 70 eco-friendly buses will operate along RTC’s fixed routes around Washoe County.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.