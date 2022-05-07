Reno police arrest man for allegedly trying to kill his wife

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department arrested a man early Friday after he allegedly stabbed his wife.

Police booked Jordan Thomas Mehrmofakham, 34, on charges of attempted murder, battery causing substantial bodily harm, battery with a deadly weapon and two counts of child abuse or neglect, all felonies.

The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment but her injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

The incident happened in the midtown Reno area.

