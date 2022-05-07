Reno police arrest man for allegedly trying to kill his wife
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 1:30 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department arrested a man early Friday after he allegedly stabbed his wife.
Police booked Jordan Thomas Mehrmofakham, 34, on charges of attempted murder, battery causing substantial bodily harm, battery with a deadly weapon and two counts of child abuse or neglect, all felonies.
The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment but her injuries were not life-threatening, police said.
The incident happened in the midtown Reno area.
