Advertisement

Reno police arrest man for allegedly trying to kill his wife

Jordan Thomas Mehrmofakham
Jordan Thomas Mehrmofakham(Washoe County jail)
By Steve Timko
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 1:30 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department arrested a man early Friday after he allegedly stabbed his wife.

Police booked Jordan Thomas Mehrmofakham, 34, on charges of attempted murder, battery causing substantial bodily harm, battery with a deadly weapon and two counts of child abuse or neglect, all felonies.

The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment but her injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

The incident happened in the midtown Reno area.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jose Flores
GRAPHIC: WCSD teacher accused of sexually assaulting student for 4 years
families scramble to find day care after local preschool announces its closure
Non-profit offers help to families affected by preschool’s sudden closure
Diana Wong was reported missing in Sparks, Nev. on Apr. 11, 2022.
Body found in Pyramid Lake identified as missing woman
A drummer who grew up in Reno is preparing to hit the road with a popular metal band.
Local drummer heading on world tour with popular metal band
Sparks man killed in northwest Reno motorcycle crash

Latest News

This April 12, 2022, photo released by the California Department of Corrections and...
Inmate slain in California prison is 3rd homicide in a week
Western Nevada college student art exhibits: “Untitled” by Ray Freeman , left, and “Taco &...
Annual WNC student art display through May 12
Tesla
Tesla covers travel costs for workers seeking abortions
Native Nevada leaders host MMIW ceremony
Ceremonial event honors Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women