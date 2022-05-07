Motorcyclist hit from behind on Veterans Parkway

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A motorcyclist was taken for medical treatment as a precaution following a crash in southeast Reno on Friday afternoon.

It happened on Veterans Parkway just south of Pembroke Drive at about 5:23 p.m.

The Reno Police Department said a vehicle hit the motorcycle from behind. Speed and alcohol were not factors.

The crash restricted traffic on Veterans Parkway for more than an hour before it fully reopened.

