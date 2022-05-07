Advertisement

Inmate slain in California prison is 3rd homicide in a week

This April 12, 2022, photo released by the California Department of Corrections and...
This April 12, 2022, photo released by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows inmate Camilo Banoslopez. California State Prison, Sacramento (CSP-SAC) officials are investigating the killing of Banoslopez who was attacked by several other felons in a recreation yard Friday, May 6, 2022, at Sacramento State Prison in Folsom, Calif. Banoslopez is the third inmate slain this week in a California men's prison.(California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 2:32 PM PDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
FOLSOM, Calif. (AP) - California state prison officials in Sacramento are investigating the killing of an inmate who was attacked by several other felons in a recreation yard. Officials said Saturday that Camilo Banoslopez was killed Friday at Sacramento State Prison in Folsom after being attacked by four other inmates.

Banoslopez is the third inmate slain this week in a California men’s prison. Another man was killed Thursday in a Kern County prison and one inmate was slain Tuesday in Monterey County.

Prison officials say Banoslopez, 22, was arrested as a juvenile and serving eight years for robbery and inflicting great bodily injury during a gang attack.

