Ceremonial event honors Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Native Nevada leaders hosted a special ceremony Friday evening in solidarity with the Missing Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and Two Spirit people (MMIWG2S) movement.

The first annual Red Dress Powwow offered an opportunity for healing and to strengthen the foundations of collective resiliency.

Guided by the rhythm of the drums, dancers performed special dances to honor the lives of native women lost by violence or abduction and also call for justice.

“The real issue is the fact that many times these families, these indigenous families are not able to bring perpetrators to justice, because there are complications with legal jurisdiction and a lack of care I think, oftentimes,” said Debra Harry, member of Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe.

“We’re actually one of the states with the highest rates of trafficking and domestic violence incidences, slash ending in homicides,” said Lydia Huerta, assistant professor at UNR’s department of race, gender and identity. “Because we don’t call it femicide, we don’t call it killing of women, right? but that’s what happens.”

Throughout the night, testimonies and hugs were shared. The event hit home for some in attendance like, Elizabeth Delaluz.

“My mom was killed on February 15, 1978. So this means a lot to me,” said Delaluz.

There was a special dance dedicated to Anna Marie Scott, the 23-year-old who was found dead inside a burned vehicle on February 3rd.

Although cases of MMIW have gained more national attention, advocates say action has been slow for an epidemic that’s been going on for years.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.