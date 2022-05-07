Advertisement

Baby fever: 11 hospital workers pregnant at same time

11 women working in the maternity unit at a Missouri hospital are all pregnant. (Source: KMBC, LIBERTY HOSPITAL, CNN)
By Alan Shope
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 12:34 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMBC) - Eleven workers at a Missouri hospital’s maternity unit are not only busy taking care of their patients, but they are also getting ready to become patients.

It may or may not be a record, but 10 nurses and a doctor are all expecting.

“I think almost all of our shifts are consumed by baby talk,” said nurse and expecting mother Christen Burns

The staff said their patients are excited to take the journey together with a few ongoing jokes.

“We’ve made jokes that some of our nurses that aren’t expecting should open a daycare,” said nurse and expecting mother Liz Bishop.

A spokesperson with Liberty Hospital said the team is extremely excited for all the women in the unit but admits filling shifts on maternity leaves will be interesting.

Copyright 2022 KMBC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jose Flores
GRAPHIC: WCSD teacher accused of sexually assaulting student for 4 years
families scramble to find day care after local preschool announces its closure
Non-profit offers help to families affected by preschool’s sudden closure
Diana Wong was reported missing in Sparks, Nev. on Apr. 11, 2022.
Body found in Pyramid Lake identified as missing woman
A drummer who grew up in Reno is preparing to hit the road with a popular metal band.
Local drummer heading on world tour with popular metal band
Sparks man killed in northwest Reno motorcycle crash

Latest News

Authorities said deputies found about 100 migrants in the back of a semitrailer on a Texas...
Deputies find 100 migrants inside big rig on highway, dozens ran from scene
FILE - New York City Police and law enforcement officials lead subway shooting suspect Frank...
Grand jury indicts suspect in Brooklyn subway mass shooting
Mickey Gilley poses with the triple crown award on the red carpet at the 50th annual Academy of...
Mickey Gilley, country singer who helped inspire ‘Urban Cowboy,’ dies at 86
FILE - President Donald Trump looks at his phone during a roundtable with governors on the...
Judge rejects Trump lawsuit challenging ban from Twitter
This April 12, 2022, photo released by the California Department of Corrections and...
Inmate slain in California prison is 3rd homicide in a week