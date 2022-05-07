Advertisement

Authorities arrest a man in Truckee on child sex charges from Alaska

David Keith Swendiman
David Keith Swendiman(Anchorage Police Department)
By Steve Timko
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 4:52 PM PDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TRUCKEE, Calif. (KOLO) -Authorities arrested a man from Alaska on Thursday in Truckee on four counts of sexually abusing a minor.

David Keith Swendiman, 54, of Girdwood, Alaska, was living in Truckee as a transient when he was arrested, the California Highway Patrol reported.

Last November the Anchorage Police Department received a report that Swendiman sexually assaulted a child in 2016. The APD said Swendiman and the child knew each other. An investigation led to a warrant for Swendiman’s arrest on April 16.

The CHP said authorities learned he was at a shopping center in Truckee and the U.S. Marshals Office Fugitive Task Force arrested him with the help of the CHP and the Truckee Police Department.

Extradition proceedings back to Alaska are pending.

The APD said there may be more victims.

