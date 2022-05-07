Annual WNC student art display through May 12

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -More than 100 exhibits by Western Nevada College are on display at WNC’s Bristlecone Gallery through May 12. It is part of WNC’s annual student art show.

There will be a closing ceremony from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on May 12 at the Bristlecone Gallery at WNC’s Carson City campus at 2201 W. College Parkway. It is open to public Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Student contributions include drawings, paintings, printmaking, digital media, photography, graphic art and mixed media, WNC said in a statement.

WNC Professor Winnie Kortemeier made contributions as well.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.