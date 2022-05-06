Advertisement

School bus goes off the road in Spanish Springs; no children injured

Flashing lights graphic
Flashing lights graphic(KOLO)
By Steve Timko
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 8:57 PM PDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -A school bus with about 10 children went off the Pyramid Highway into a field near the Wingfield Hills area Thursday about 6:47 p.m., the Nevada State Police reported.

The bus did not crash and no one was injured, the NHP said. The children were picked up and transported and the NSP did not know if it was a public school bus or if someone else operated it. A Washoe County School District press representative was not immediately available.

It was a suspected medical incident but details on what caused it and the driver’s status were not available, the NSP said.

