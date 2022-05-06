Advertisement

The Reno River Festival is back this weekend

From food, drinks, arts, and paddle boarding there will be something for everyone to enjoy.
By Karlie Drew
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 6:08 AM PDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno River Festival starts this Saturday at 9 a.m. right at Wingfield Pak. From food, drinks, arts, and paddle boarding there will be something for everyone to enjoy.

There will be two full days of live music, shopping, craft beer and seltzer tours. White water events will also be taking place with paddle boarding clinics and races in the south channel of the river.

Tickets can be purchased right online and a portion of those sales will be going back into local charities.

Neal Horning, Events Coordinator with Liquid Blue mentioned some of what the community can expect,

“The River Festival is always an adventure. Part of our adventure park this upcoming weekend we have a rock climbing wall, we have bungee trampolines, the hamster inflatable ball pool, and a bunch of inflatables for kids to have fun with,” Horning said.

Anyone under 17 and dogs get into the festival are free.

For tickets, click here

