Reno mayoral candidates discuss affordable housing at forum

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - On Thursday evening, six of Reno’s mayoral candidates had a chance to make their pitch to voters.

This is Reno hosted a forum at Washoe County’s downtown library.

For about 90 minutes, the candidates seeking to become Reno’s next mayor presented their solutions to the issues of affordable housing, sustainable growth and homelessness.

“I want to see at least 10 percent of every new multi-family housing complex have 10 percent of those units are going to be income-based units that way we’re creating affordable housing with every single project,” said candidate Judi Rought.

“To have a sustainable city you need to be able to have affordable housing, which I have a plan to manage, you need to have transparency and you need to be a city council, a mayor that’s working for all the people, not a few zip codes, not a few developers, not a few casinos,” said candidate Tabitha Schneider.

“When I talk about homelessness, it’s not just a talking point or a bullet point on a powerpoint,” said candidate Joaquin R Roces. “It’s lived experience. I have been homeless, I’ve stayed at the Cares Campus, I think it’s abominable that this building houses 600 people and there’s no running water or restrooms inside.”

The forum was moderated by Connie Wray.

Other topics brought up through the evening included transportation, broadband access, and taxes.

“We need to reform broken RTC,” said councilwoman Jenny Brekhus. “Right now it has five, five people overseeing the region’s transportation dollars, which are a mess without parallel, in terms of local taxes.”

“How do we get enough police officers? Firefighters? For sure. I spoke with them and they are desperate for having four individuals per engine, ‘cause that’s what they require and what they need to be safe,” said William Mantle who ran for the mayor seat 2018. “How do we get enough money for them? Where does that come from? Either we get more taxes or we get less services.”

Some of the candidates targeted incumbent Mayor Hilary Schieve, who was absent, for giving money to developers.

“When she reads those disclosures that her friend is a lobbyist on development cases and other cases, they (community members) figure out pretty soon that city hall is working for others and not for them,” said Brekhus.

Some watching the debate said they were happy to see many of the candidates agree on what they considered key issues.

This is the first of three candidate forums, the next one will be for people running for Washoe County Commission. That forum will take 2018.

One of the questions was, what bills the candidates would bring up to the legislature, which most had one in common, price gouging or rent caps.

