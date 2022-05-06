Reno actor lands role in Jurassic World Dominion

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Kristoffer Polaha will appear on movie screens all over the world next month in “Jurassic World Dominion”.

“It’s awesome being a part of things that people see,” said Polaha.

Polaha, born and raised in Reno, plays Wyatt Huntley in the Jurassic World sequel, due to hit theaters June 9th.

Reno's Kristoffer Polaha has a role in the Jurassic World sequel. (UNIVERSAL)

“It’s a cool part, it’s not in the whole thing, but he’s definitely there,” added Polaha. “And you get him and you’re like, oh that’s cool. That’s an integral part.”

He also played an integral part in a short film called “A Work of Art”, thanks to a favor he did for someone looking to break into the business.

“I told them we can film some scenes and we can create a little clip for her so she’ll have a reel,” explained Polaha.

After seeing what they had, they shot some more scenes and turned it into a film.

“We made a movie and it got into the Canne Film Festival’s Emerging Filmmaker showcase. It’s one of 8 films chosen in the world,” said Polaha.

He was the producer, director and star of the film which has already won the Best Short Drama award -- at the Chandler International Film Festival.

"A Work of Art" won the Best Short Drama award -- at the Chandler International Film Festival. (Kristoffer Polaha)

“I’ve won some awards before for acting, but never got the chance to get up on stage and have a trophy in my hand and thank an audience,” admitted Polaha. “It was a really cool experience.”

A book he co-authored, “Moments Like This”, is also up for an award; named a finalist for the Chatelaine Book Awards for Romance Fiction. It’s already been optioned to turn into a movie. And his next book in the series, “Where the Sun Rises”, comes out on October 11th.

Polaha is also reaching out to people on social media through his “Polaha Chautauqua”, which all started as a way to connect with others early in the pandemic.

“How do we move through the world with joy and loving every moment and really seizing the day,” asked Polaha.

It airs live on his Instagram and YouTube pages every Sunday at 4pm, tackling serious issues while discussing faith, hope and forgiveness.

“If you’re holding onto something, and the minute you let it go, there’s light that pours into this dark place. And it changes you,” explained Polaha.

He’s also hoping to change things for people in Africa, forming a team for the upcoming World Vision Global 6K for Water, which is a fundraiser for girls in impoverished areas. The 6 kilometers is the distance the average girl there has to travel every day for clean water.

“When you build a well and there’s fresh water in the village; these girls get to go to school. They get educated, they’re having their childhood last longer,” added Polaha.

Anyone can sign up for $50 and run or walk from wherever they are on May 21st.

Doing good deeds in his and other communities is a way for him to give back and show appreciation for his success, which took more than twenty years in the business to achieve. And included a small but pivotal role in 2020′s “Wonder Woman 1984″.

Reno's Kristoffer Polaha had a role in Wonder Woman 1984 (Kristoffer Polaha)

“It’s been a cool thing. It keeps it all in perspective because it’s all fleeting, I’ve watched fame come and go for people. I’ve watched the true meaning of it and the value of it, which is “zero” so you’ve got to have your priorities right,” said Polaha.

If you would like to donate, or be part of the run, just click on the link below.

