Northern Nevada is well represented at National Miss Curvy pageant competition

By Katey Roshetko
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 10:42 AM PDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Last month in Reno, the Silver State Pageant System hosted National Miss Curvy at the Grand Sierra Resort. Title holders from around the country came to compete. Contestants are judged by their public speaking and interviewing skills, as well as grace and poise under pressure both on and off stage. National Miss Curvy promotes a positive self-image, civic responsibility and size acceptance for contestants and creates role models for other women.

This year, two contestants from Northern Nevada took home the top prizes. Angelina Blare from Sparks was crowned National Miss Curvy 2022 and Mary Meyers from Carson City was crowned National Ms. Curvy Elite.

Both women, along with Silver State Pageant founder, Amber Neff, and Curvy Queen Elite 2019, Cecelia Merrell, stopped by Morning Break to talk about their experiences in the pageant scene and the message of self-love and acceptance they want to share with all women.

Women empowering women through the sisterhood of pageantry is the foundation of the Silver State Pageant system. To learn more, follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

