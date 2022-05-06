Advertisement

Nevada honors its fallen peace officers

State officials, law enforcement officers and their families gathered Thursday on the capitol grounds in Carson City to honor fallen peace officers.
By Ed Pearce
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 6:38 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -State officials, law enforcement officers and their families gathered Thursday on the capitol grounds in Carson City. The occasion was the annual ceremony honoring officers who made the ultimate sacrifice.

The ceremony, as always, included all the proper pomp and circumstance. Bagpipes, honor guards, mounted units. There were speeches, prayers and hymns.

Inevitably the focus, however, was on the Law Enforcement Officers Memorial itself. Dedicated in 1998, it contains 144 names reaching back to 1861 to the present, all Nevada peace officers who died in the line of duty.

Seven of them were new. Two newly recovered from decades past. Five from the past year.

Four of those died of COVID, a reminder that the pandemic posed an added threat to first responders, and one from violence--NHP Trooper Micah May, killed last July trying to stop a fleeing carjacker on the Las Vegas Strip.

They came from seven different agencies and, as they always have, from different corners of the state.

Each left a grieving family and community, a legacy of sacrifice, Governor Steve Sisolak said.

“When you realize the sacrifice these individuals made and that their families made in the line of duty it really puts lot of other things in perspective. Hopefully, people focused on the sacrifice that these men and women in law enforcement make for all of us every single day.”

And it ended as it does each year with a prayer and hope that this honored list of the fallen won’t continue to grow.

Gov. Steve Sisolak at the Nevada Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Ceremony on Capitol Grounds...
Gov. Steve Sisolak at the Nevada Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Ceremony on Capitol Grounds in Carson City.(Nevada Governor's Office)

