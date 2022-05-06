Movie Minute: “Doctor Strange” to take over the multiverse and the box office this weekend

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - One movie and one movie only stands a chance in the box office this weekend. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness kicks off the summer movie blockbuster line up. Benedict Cumberbatch resumes his Marvel superhero role, Dr. Stephen Strange. This movie follow the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home when Dr. Strange accidentally opened the multiverse in order to help Peter Parker. Now the Marvel universe gets even bigger with hundreds of parallel timelines and a new, young superhero (Xochitl Gomez) who can travel between them. Elizabeth Olsen returns as Wanda Maximoff a.k.a. The Scarlett Witch; Benedict Wong is back as Sorcerer Supreme Wong; and Rachel McAdams is back as Dr. Strange’s love interest, Dr. Christine Palmer. Be prepared for demons, black magic, surprise cast appearances and... zombies? The lastest film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is in theaters everywhere.

Strange new worlds is also the premise of the newest Star Trek series which began streaming on Paramount+ this week. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is a prequel to Star Trek: The Original Series. The show will follow the crew of the USS Enterprise under Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount). The cast includes very diverse cast in Gia Sandhu, Rebecca Romijn, Christina Chong, Ethan Peck, Jess Bush, Babs Olusanmokun, Melissa Navia and Celia Rose Gooding. Peck says playing the iconic “Spock” has been a surreal experience. New episodes will be released Thursdays on Paramount+ through July 7.

On Netflix, comedy legend Mike Myers stars in The Pentaverate which was created and written by Myers. The six episode series centers around “an unlikely Canadian journalist who finds himself embroiled in a mission to uncover the truth and just possibly save the world himself,” according to IMDB. The show pokes fun at outrageous conspiracy theories and the people who believe them. All episodes are now streaming on Netflix.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.