Long-time Washoe County elected official David Humke dies

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -David Humke, a former Washoe District Court judge, Nevada legislator and Washoe County commissioner, died Thursday at his home, Washoe County announced.

Humke served as a Republican commissioner for District 2 from 2003 to 2014 and was a judge from 2014 until his resignation in 2019.

“David leaves an indelible mark on the community, and he will be missed by many,” County Commission Chairman Vaughn Hartung said in a statement.

Born in 1948 in Waterloo, Iowa, Humke was the first executive director of Children’s Cabinet in Reno.

He also served as assemblyman for District 26 in Washoe County in the Nevada Legislature from 1983 to 2001.

He left the commission and became a family court judge in 2014, but ran into problems with the management of his cases.

A January 2019 order from the Judicial Discipline Commission ordered him to resign and prohibited him from holding judicial office in Nevada again.

