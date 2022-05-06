Local, state and federal officials talk to Gov. Sisolak about upcoming fire season

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Local, state, and federal fire officials joined Gov. Steve Sisolakon Thursday morning to share details about the current conditions and projections for the upcoming fire season.

“Wildfire knows no boundaries, and neither can wildland firefighting, so we need to all join together pull our resources and attack those wildfires the best way we can,” said Ryan Shane, deputy administrator with the Nevada Division of Forestry.

Some good news is, that in 2021, wildfires in our area burned fewer acres than those in 2020.

And while fire officials are confident in their preparation and abilities to fight the potential upcoming wildfires, they are concerned about, “drought and climate change are not with us on this, and fires continue to be of greater size and severity every year,” said Shane.

Those conditions create extremely dry conditions, making our area vulnerable, especially in the higher elevations.

“We’ve got to be proactive when it comes to fighting wildfires, we saw that last year, we see it every year. We’re hopeful that this year will be better, but there’s no guarantee. It’s been a dry year again, we started out with a lot of precipitation, and then it really dried up, so there’s a possibility that it will be a bad year and we need to be out on top of it,” said Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak.

With financial support from Senate bill 508 that allocated $5 million to fire agencies throughout the state for equipment, they may need.

“It’s extremely important to understand the resources, where our resources are allocated, what we’ve done with the money we’ve allocated out of the legislative session and to see that everybody is prepared that they are exchanging information and they’ve all accumulated some more assets which will be helpful,” said Sisolak.

Including hiring additional firefighters, engines, water tenders, and more.

Another point of discussion during the wildfire briefing is the need for help from the community. Last year alone, more than half of the 610 fires in Nevada were started by people.

“It takes just one careless act to cause a major problem, a major fire, that can have detrimental impacts for generations. It’s all of our responsibility to do that and take every precaution possible and hopefully, it won’t be too severe this year,” said Sisolak.

