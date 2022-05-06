Las Vegas man pleads not guilty in boy’s body in freezer case

LAS VEGAS (AP) - A Las Vegas man pleaded not guilty to killing his girlfriend’s 4-year-old son and hiding the body in a freezer, where it was found in February after the boy’s sister gave notes to her teacher saying that her mother was being held captive.

A prosecutor told a judge on Thursday that a decision hasn’t been made yet whether Brandon Toseland will face the death penalty. Toseland remains jailed on murder, kidnapping and other charges.

The boy’s mother told authorities that she and her two children moved into his home in March 2021, that Toseland became possessive and controlling, and that she last saw the boy in December. Toseland alleges the mother knew more than she told a grand jury.

