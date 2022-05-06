Gov. Sisolak to end COVID State of Emergency May 20

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Governor Steve Sisolak on Friday announced his intent to end the COVID-19 State of Emergency on May 20, more than two years after it was put in place.

“The COVID-19 pandemic tried and tested our State on every level,” Gov. Sisolak said. “By working together across all levels of government and in every corner of the State, we kept prevented our healthcare system from becoming overwhelmed and continued to provide services to Nevadans in need. I am so grateful to all the Nevadans who worked through these trying times in service of the Silver State.”

The State of Emergency declaration was put in place in March 2020.

According to a press release from the governor’s office, a number of measures – including portions of Emergency Directive 11, which waived certain licensing requirements to allow the State to bring additional health care workers into hospitals, and allow certain doctors, nurses, EMTs, and medical students to go to work under proper supervision to care for COVID-19 patients – are still in place, and the State is working with the appropriate partners as the emergency order ends.

