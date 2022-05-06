Fire damages rooms at Sparks hotel

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -A fire damaged rooms on two floors Friday at a Sparks hotel but no one was injured, the Sparks Police Department said.

A fire was reported at the Windsor Inn at 60 E. Victorian Ave. around noon on Friday.

The fire started on the building’s outside and damaged rooms on the first and second floors.

People staying in the damaged rooms were moved to other rooms.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

