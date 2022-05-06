Advertisement

Fallen peace officers honored at Idlewild Park

A ceremony Friday at Idlewild Park for fallen peace officers.
A ceremony Friday at Idlewild Park for fallen peace officers.(KOLO / Ray Kinney)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 12:23 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Fallen peace officers were honored Friday at the 35th annual Peace Officer Memorial Ceremony at Idlewild Park.

Governor Steve Sisolak joined the law enforcement community for the ceremony at the James D. Hoff Peace Officer Memorial where the names of the fallen officers were enshrined.

“Today and every day, we remember the legacies of the fallen officers,” said Governor Sisolak. “These officers who were our coworkers, our friends, our parents, and our family all put their lives on the lines to protect our communities. We must never forget what they did for us.”

