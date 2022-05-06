Fallen peace officers honored at Idlewild Park

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Fallen peace officers were honored Friday at the 35th annual Peace Officer Memorial Ceremony at Idlewild Park.

Governor Steve Sisolak joined the law enforcement community for the ceremony at the James D. Hoff Peace Officer Memorial where the names of the fallen officers were enshrined.

“Today and every day, we remember the legacies of the fallen officers,” said Governor Sisolak. “These officers who were our coworkers, our friends, our parents, and our family all put their lives on the lines to protect our communities. We must never forget what they did for us.”

The names enshrined on this memorial are a reminder of those officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice. We must never forget what they did for us, and who they left behind. pic.twitter.com/4lUUpSEhFR — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) May 6, 2022

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.