Caltrans closing Monitor Pass Sunday in advance of snowstorm

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KOLO) -A snowstorm moving through the Sierra late this weekend will prompt the closure of Monitor Pass in northern Mono County.

It closes at noon on Sunday ahead of the snowstorm scheduled to pass through Sunday afternoon and evening, the California Department of Transportation said Friday.

Monitor Pass is on California 89 that goes from U.S. 395 into Markleville.

“Maintenance crews will assess the road for reopening once the storm has passed,” Caltrans said.

No other mountain highways are expected to be closed.

Call the Road Condition Hotline at 1-800-427-7623 before driving through the Sierra.

