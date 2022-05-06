Advertisement

Both drivers cited in crash that hurt treasurer candidate, Vegas council member

In this June 3, 2013, file photo, Nevada Assemblywoman Michele Fiore, R-Las Vegas, works in...
In this June 3, 2013, file photo, Nevada Assemblywoman Michele Fiore, R-Las Vegas, works in committee during the final day of the 77th Legislative session at the Legislative Building in Carson City, Nev.(Cathleen Allison | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 4:49 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police in Las Vegas say both drivers were injured and both were cited following a two-vehicle crash, including a Las Vegas City Council member who is running as a Republican for Nevada state treasurer.

A police report made public Thursday said Councilwoman Michele Fiore failed to maintain a single travel lane and the other driver failed to yield the right-of-way while making a left turn in the Monday night crash in northwest Las Vegas.

The name of the other driver was blacked out in the report.

Fiore was taken to a hospital where her campaign says she was treated overnight for a concussion, broken facial bones and bruises.

