Both drivers cited in crash that hurt treasurer candidate, Vegas council member

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police in Las Vegas say both drivers were injured and both were cited following a two-vehicle crash, including a Las Vegas City Council member who is running as a Republican for Nevada state treasurer.

A police report made public Thursday said Councilwoman Michele Fiore failed to maintain a single travel lane and the other driver failed to yield the right-of-way while making a left turn in the Monday night crash in northwest Las Vegas.

The name of the other driver was blacked out in the report.

Fiore was taken to a hospital where her campaign says she was treated overnight for a concussion, broken facial bones and bruises.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)