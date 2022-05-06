Baker’s Mark: Vegan chef and baker, Michelle Irwin, shares an easy, no-bake chocolate “cheese” cake recipe

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Don’t you just love desserts that claim to be “guilt-free.” Of course, we know the importance of everything in moderation, but vegan desserts have a knack for satisfying your sweet tooth in a way that doesn’t leave you feeling bad about indulging in a treat. Michelle Irwin loves the vegan lifestyle and has found success as the author of several cookbooks and as a raw food instructor.

She stopped by Morning Break to share her delicious, no-bake, guilt-free, chocolate “cheese” cake recipe.

Crust:

2 cups slivered almonds

1/2 cup Raw Cacao

1/2 cup packed pitted dates

1 TBS Maple Syrup1 TBS Water (if needed)

Filling:

3 Cups Raw unsalted Cashews (soaking optional)

2 Cups Filtered Water or Unsweetened Almond Milk

1/2 Cup Raw Cacao

1 Cup Raw Coconut Sugar

1 Cup Coconut Oil, Melted

1 TBS Maple Syrup

Directions:

For the crust, add ingredients to food processor and blend until you achieve a consistency that resembles wet sand. Press into a spring form pan. Set aside Add all of the ingredients for the filling to a high speed blender like a Vitamix. Blend on high until everything is very smooth. Pour filling into the crust. Place in freezer for 4 hours or until firm. Enjoy!

Her website, Sugar Free Raw, is a one-stop-shop for healthy eating advice, catering and meal planning. You can also connect with Michelle Lewis Irwin on Facebook.

