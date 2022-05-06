Advertisement

Baker’s Mark: Vegan chef and baker, Michelle Irwin, shares an easy, no-bake chocolate “cheese” cake recipe

By Katey Roshetko
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 10:39 AM PDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Don’t you just love desserts that claim to be “guilt-free.” Of course, we know the importance of everything in moderation, but vegan desserts have a knack for satisfying your sweet tooth in a way that doesn’t leave you feeling bad about indulging in a treat. Michelle Irwin loves the vegan lifestyle and has found success as the author of several cookbooks and as a raw food instructor.

She stopped by Morning Break to share her delicious, no-bake, guilt-free, chocolate “cheese” cake recipe.

Crust:

  • 2 cups slivered almonds
  • 1/2 cup Raw Cacao
  • 1/2 cup packed pitted dates
  • 1 TBS Maple Syrup1 TBS Water (if needed)

Filling:

  • 3 Cups Raw unsalted Cashews (soaking optional)
  • 2 Cups Filtered Water or Unsweetened Almond Milk
  • 1/2 Cup Raw Cacao
  • 1 Cup Raw Coconut Sugar
  • 1 Cup Coconut Oil, Melted
  • 1 TBS Maple Syrup

Directions:

  1. For the crust, add ingredients to food processor and blend until you achieve a consistency that resembles wet sand.
  2. Press into a spring form pan.
  3. Set aside
  4. Add all of the ingredients for the filling to a high speed blender like a Vitamix.
  5. Blend on high until everything is very smooth.
  6. Pour filling into the crust.
  7. Place in freezer for 4 hours or until firm.
  8. Enjoy!

Her website, Sugar Free Raw, is a one-stop-shop for healthy eating advice, catering and meal planning. You can also connect with Michelle Lewis Irwin on Facebook.

