Advertisement

ATV & RZR Tours available in Douglas County

Your desert adventure awaits! Lake Tahoe Adventures is accepting bookings for ATV and RZR tours.
Your desert adventure awaits! Lake Tahoe Adventures is accepting bookings for ATV and RZR tours.(Lake Tahoe Adventures)
By KOLO Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 7:40 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - Your desert adventure awaits! Lake Tahoe Adventures is accepting bookings for ATV and RZR tours.

After a safety briefing, trained guides take you out for two hours in to the beautiful Pine Nut Mountain Range. This is in the Minden area, about 15 minutes south of the State Capital. Beginners and experienced riders are welcome. Safety briefing and helmets are mandatory. Bandanas and goggles are provided due to so much dust in the desert.

RZRs sit up to four which is great for families or groups, as Operations Manager Martin Gomez details, “All your surrounding views are you know, the beautiful Sierra mountain views, right now especially its fabulous looking with all the snow, you can still see the snow on top of the mountain peaks so its really good for those pictures, I mean you really can’t beat it.”

The tours meet at the trailhead on Johnson Lane in Minden. To learn more or book your reservation, head to https://www.laketahoeadventures.com/atv-rzr-tours/atv-rzr-tour-experience/.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jose Flores
GRAPHIC: WCSD teacher accused of sexually assaulting student for 4 years
families scramble to find day care after local preschool announces its closure
Non-profit offers help to families affected by preschool’s sudden closure
Diana Wong was reported missing in Sparks, Nev. on Apr. 11, 2022.
Body found in Pyramid Lake identified as missing woman
A drummer who grew up in Reno is preparing to hit the road with a popular metal band.
Local drummer heading on world tour with popular metal band
Sparks man killed in northwest Reno motorcycle crash

Latest News

Long-time Washoe County elected official David Humke dies
Honoring fallen peace officers
Fallen Nevada Peace Officers Remembered in Carson City
Nevada Law Officers Memorial, Carson City
Nevada honors its fallen peace officers
Local, state, and federal fire officials joined Governor Steve Sisolak at our state’s capitol...
Local, state and federal officials talk to Gov. Sisolak about upcoming fire season