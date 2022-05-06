ATV & RZR Tours available in Douglas County

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - Your desert adventure awaits! Lake Tahoe Adventures is accepting bookings for ATV and RZR tours.

After a safety briefing, trained guides take you out for two hours in to the beautiful Pine Nut Mountain Range. This is in the Minden area, about 15 minutes south of the State Capital. Beginners and experienced riders are welcome. Safety briefing and helmets are mandatory. Bandanas and goggles are provided due to so much dust in the desert.

RZRs sit up to four which is great for families or groups, as Operations Manager Martin Gomez details, “All your surrounding views are you know, the beautiful Sierra mountain views, right now especially its fabulous looking with all the snow, you can still see the snow on top of the mountain peaks so its really good for those pictures, I mean you really can’t beat it.”

The tours meet at the trailhead on Johnson Lane in Minden. To learn more or book your reservation, head to https://www.laketahoeadventures.com/atv-rzr-tours/atv-rzr-tour-experience/.

