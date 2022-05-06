AACT ranked as a top high school in Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - High school seniors working hard on their CPR skills.

That’s what we found at the medical academy contained inside the Academy of Arts, Careers and Technology. Students enrolled in this academy have shown an interest in a career in health and medicine. At the end of this EMT class, students will take a test, hopefully pass, and become certified.

Besides learning lifesaving skills, the seniors also took regular high school classes like math and history. Some students even took advanced placement classes in which they earned college credit.

The specialized and directed classes or academies range from culinary arts to even communication arts and media.

“I like editing,” says senior Kade Collins. “Currently I’m working as a graphics operator. And I am also working as a journalist too. So, I’d like to enter broadcasting, find some editing career path, that’s kind of what I am looking at,” he says.

Kade says students declare what academy they’d like to attend at AACT when they apply in 8th grade. While some students fall in love with their choice, others decide it’s not for them. Or they may discover another passion.

That’s what happened to Adele Pillers who will graduate with an honors diploma.

“So, once I graduate, I’m planning on going to the University of Arizona and I’m going to be studying architecture,” says Pillers.

It’s these success stories---many of them-- which have earned AACT a spot in this year’s “U.S. World and News Report” top high schools in Nevada.

The criteria include college readiness, graduation rate, and underserved student performance. AACT has a 100% graduation rate.

Talk to the principal, she says the success is attributed to a commitment by everyone in the building to encourage curiosity and drive. Let a student pursue his or her interests she says, you can probably get them into the other classes they may not enjoy as much.

“It means something,” say Principal Tiffany McMaster of the core classes. “When they get to apply their math and science skills in hands on ways It brings meanings to all of those skills essential skills that they have learned in their core classes,” she says.

A total of 550 students attends AACT. In June 132 will receive their high school diploma. While principal McMaster is honored by the recognition, she says she’s not surprised.

AACT was ranked 12th last year.

