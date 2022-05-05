Your chance to win $20,000

Advertisement

(Source: Big Brothers Big Sisters Richmond/Facebook)
By Noah Bond
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 10:12 PM PDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - How would you like to win $20,000? This is your chance.  

Northern Nevada Hopes and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Nevada are organizing the Biggest Little Ball Drop.

A helicopter will drop up to 2,000 golf balls on a green at Somersett Golf and Country Club.

You could win the $20,000 if your ball makes it into the hole.

The contest also features $500 and $250 for second and third place.

All the money raised will go to the life-changing mentoring programs of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Nevada.    

“I know the importance of mentorship and what it does for a lot of these kids who may have a parent supporting the household, working all the time or two parents working swing shifts so mentorship is really really important for these kids,” said Big Brothers Big Sisters Supporter, Diana Sande.

The ball drop is scheduled to take place Monday, June 13.

To enter you must physically live in Nevada and be 18 or older.

Entries are unlimited and you don’t have to be there to win.

Click here to buy tickets.

