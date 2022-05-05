‘Wisdom to Wisdom’ program helps pay for tooth extraction

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For most students, the college years are the lean years. There’s not a lot of extra cash for extravagances.

Removal of wisdom teeth can certainly fall into that category.

For Matthew Marshall, that was certainly the case.

“I always knew it was in the thousands of dollars,” says Matthew. “Anything over a thousand dollars is unaffordable to me. But as soon as I saw this opportunity, I definitely took my chances on it,” he says.

Matthew is talking about the “Wisdom for Wisdom” program designed to give a student financial breathing room by offering free wisdom teeth extraction.

Dr. Christopher Galea shows a set of wisdom teeth on the X-ray that are starting to pose problems for the patient.

One tooth on the bottom is on its side, pushing into the molar next to it. The other bottom tooth has started to get infected. The two top wisdom teeth are impacted in the bone. The teeth need to come out he says, and the procedure can start at $2600 dollars depending upon the case.

Dr. Galea heard about the “Wisdom for Wisdom” program and wanted to be a part of it. As part of the application process, he sees the dilemma students have, pay for the procedure, or pay for books or other expenses associated with college or the trades.

“And it was, kind of tugged at the heartstrings to kind of hear about the hardships they were going through,” says Dr. Galea. “Not being able to afford even education, and now they are told they have to get their wisdom teeth out. It was fun to pick you know the winner, the person we were able to help out,” he says.

Applications are now being accepted for the “Wisdom to Wisdom” program. The deadline is May 19, 2022.

northernnevadaoms.com/w4w

